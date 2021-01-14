blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 7:06 a.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive after someone stole keys from the caller’s vehicle. The caller said he started the vehicle and went inside.

• At 8:26 a.m., deputies were called to Hickory Lane after someone stole a trailer.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street for a possible burglary.

• At 11:48 a.m., deputies were called to Carla Court concerning a stolen trailer.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Butler Street after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 3:04 p.m., firefighters were called to Blackburn Avenue concerning smoke coming from a sump pump.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to the YMCA, C. Michael Davenport Boulevard, after someone broke into a van. 

• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 4:59 p.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on KY 151. One patient was flown from the scene to the hospital.

• At 6:36 p.m., deputies were called to Millie Drive concerning the theft of a handgun from a truck.

• At 7:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Devils Hollow Road for a farm equipment fire and possible explosion.

• At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to West State Street after a person broke into the caller’s apartment and stole clothes.

