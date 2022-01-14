blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:27 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on KY 151 Loop 1. A caller reported her juvenile daughter ran away around 5:30 p.m.

• At 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near KY 151.

• At 8:02 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Senate Drive.

• At 9:26 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kroger. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda Civic and a Chevy car. One female was hurt.

• At 10:24 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 1:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 1:51 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Flat Creek Road. A caller advised a theft that occurred last month and wanted to file a report.

• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Thornhill Bypass.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on American Way. A caller reported a stove fire and stated an evacuation was underway. Firefighters advised the fire was put out before they arrived.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a Honda Accord was smoking. Firefighters advised the car had overheated and there was no fire.

• At 8:32 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell at China Buffet on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an HVAC unit was smoking. Firefighters stated there was no smoke showing outside and advised the owners to call an HVAC repair person to fix the system.

