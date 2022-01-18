blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:

Friday

• At 5:27 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:13 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Harvieland Road.

• At 9:15 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male in his 60s was deceased.

• At 9:30 a.m., deputies and county fire took a burglary report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported the door to a unit was open and a grill inside had a fire going in it.

• At 11:07 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell in Hathaway Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported workers on the fourth floor smelled smoke.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.

• At 12:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:22 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Springside Court.

• At 2:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Grand Avenue.

• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:25 p.m., officers took a robbery report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported being robbed 1½ weeks ago. The caller said he knows the person that robbed him.

• At 3:34 p.m., county firefighters responded to a gas leak at Five Star on Versailles Road. A caller reported a fuel tank had been punctured and roughly a quarter of the fuel inside leaked out. The caller advised the tank holds 50 gallons and employees were putting kitty litter over the leak.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Leonardwood Drive.

• At 4:50 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Meredith Avenue. A caller reported hearing a male and female inside her house.

• At 6:13 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a microwave fire and said there were no visible flames only black smoke.

• At 7:22 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a gas smell on Dogwood Street. A caller reported smelling a strong scent of kerosene throughout the building.

• At 9:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pradero Drive. A caller reported a laptop and tablet were stolen from a truck. The caller said it was a company.

• At 10:27 p.m., officers and deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a van went into a ditch while going up a hill. The caller advised a drunk male fled the scene with a beer in his hand. The male was detained and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail.

Saturday

• At 12:28 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported that during a verbal altercation a male pulled a handgun and discharged it, but missed. The caller advised the male who pulled the gun accused another male of stealing his welder. Law enforcement secured the gun.

• At 2:33 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 near Louisville Road.

• At 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bald Knob Road.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Tupelo Trail.

• At 3:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight. The caller was unsure if the vehicle was locked.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported a female in her 50s was deceased.

• At 6:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Indian Gap Road. A caller reported paying a person to change her brakes and said the person never showed up. She was advised it was a civil matter.

• At 7:13 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Paul Sawyier Drive. A caller reported her sons were “going through her stuff” and “shouldn’t be there.”

• At 10:28 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Blackburn Avenue.

• At 10:46 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported people were fighting in the parking lot near the office.

• At 11:34 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Sunday

• At 2:05 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft on Redbud Lane. A caller reported someone was in a 1996 Chevy truck that he left the keys in. Officers advised the vehicle was unoccupied.

• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported a Door Dash driver stole a package off the porch when he brought the food.

• At 5:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:49 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Sea Hero Road.

• At 9:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 9:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole a shopping cart that contained her purse and card.

Monday

• At 12:38 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 7:16 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported someone used her debit card at Walmart.

• At 10:04 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Colonial Trace. A caller reported someone “went through their car” and they were unsure if anything was stolen.

• At 11:03 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 11:05 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Street.

• At 12:40 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported “someone was stealing money from his bank account.”

• At 3:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Country Lane.

• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Chicken Koup on East Main Street. A caller reported a car ran off the road. An officer advised the vehicle ran out of gas and was pushed out of the roadway.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Colonial Trace. A caller reported someone broke into her deceased daughter’s vehicle overnight and stole the title.

• At 9:19 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell at Steak ’N Shake on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported smoke was coming from a vent, but there were no flames.

• At 10:37 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.

