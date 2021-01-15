Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.