The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 9:53 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a missing person. 

• At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a person standing near Faith Victory Church with a gun. It was a BB gun.

• At 12:16 p.m., deputies were called to Demerson Lane concerning a theft. The suspect left in a white Cadillac.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers were called to Hanly Lane concerning an assault with a can.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a stolen purse.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane concerning a missing person.

• At 4:41 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a theft of tools.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a missing person.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue for a fight in progress.

