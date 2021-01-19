blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:

Friday

• At 7:32 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of a television, money and old cell phones.

• At 1!:18 a.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft. The suspect hit the caller in the chest three times when he tried to stop the person. The suspect left without paying for chicken. 

• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Cliffside Drive after someone entered a vehicle and took a credit card and other items.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of boots, a jacket and pants.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive for an identity theft complaint.

• At 2:07 p.m., deputies were called to Adams Lane after someone used the caller’s personal information to make purchases online.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers and deputies were called to McCann Lane concerning a possible burglary.

• At 7:43 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.

• At 8:24 p.m., officers were called to Coldstream Drive after someone tried to break into a residence and may have poisoned the caller’s dog.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments after someone entered the caller’s apartment and opened the refrigerator.

• At 10:39 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 near New Harvest Church. Two vehicles were involved. 

Saturday

• At 1:26 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a theft.

• At 6:59 a.m., deputies were called to Pendleton Lane after someone broke into a truck and stole a firearm.

• At 10:10 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Aderly Lane involving one vehicle.

• At 10:45 a.m., deputies were called to Brookfield Drive after someone broke into a vehicle and items were stolen.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to Reservoir Road after someone stole chairs from a truck during the night.

• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road after someone broke into a building.

• At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, King’s Daughters Drive, concerning an assault.

• At 1:33 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft and suspected shoplifter.

• At 8:23 p.m., deputies were called to Hackberry Circle for a possible burglary in progress.

• At 8:28 p.m., officers were called to Hanly Lane for a shots fired complaint. A person was cleaning a firearm and it discharged, sending a bullet through the ceiling of an apartment. No one was injured.

• At 11:27 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a burglary.

Sunday

• At 1:45 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on East Main Street after a truck went over an embankment and stopped on Kentucky State University property. No one was around the vehicle.

Monday

• At 7:48 a.m., deputies were called to Monroe Plumbing, Commercial Drive, concerning a theft of tools.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlow Court, concerning a theft of mail.

• At 1:42 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road after a vehicle overturned. No one was trapped in the vehicle but one child was bleeding from its head.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription