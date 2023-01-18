blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:10 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at New Young Hall on University Drive at Kentucky State University. Columbia Gas was notified.

