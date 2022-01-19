blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2:09 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 6:17 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a vehicle struck a wall and spun out. The caller advised a female sustained injuries above her left eye and had blood on her hands.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Keeneland Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a mini fridge was stolen.

• At 11:47 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Fairmont Drive.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 12:26 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Hoover Boulevard.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Collins Lane. A caller reported seeing and smelling smoke but added that flames were not visible. Residents were evacuated and officials closed Collins Lane between Reed Drive and Bluegrass Avenue.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A caller reported $20,000 was taken from her WesBanco account.

• At 4:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 4:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive.

