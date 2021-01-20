blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:48 p.m., deputies were called to Harvieland Road concerning a theft of money from the caller’s bank account.

• At 12:07 p.m., officers took a report at the police department about a person using counterfeit money to buy a PlayStation.

• At 12:49 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Drive after a person allegedly stole “truck loads” of the caller’s property, including televisions.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road after a vehicle came to rest in the median.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft of building supplies from a shed.

• At 2:59 p.m., deputies were called to Duckers Road concerning a theft of packages.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:37 p.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road concerning stolen credit card information.

