blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:26 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing four shots within 30 minutes.

• At 3:16 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Cardwell Lane.

• At 5:42 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Colonial Trace.

• At 7:12 a.m., officers responded to an assault on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported two females were fighting in front of an apartment complex. The caller advised one female was pinned down and the other was punching her. EMS was declined.

• At 10:24 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a new cellphone was stolen.

• At 11:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.

• At 12:39 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one of the drivers gave their license number then took off. A 79-year-old female complained of head pain.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Entrada Drive. A caller reported someone turned on his water while he was out of the state and the basement of his residence flooded.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 8:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a rescue on Landings Drive. A caller reported a stove fire and said flames were “going into the cabinets.” Firefighters determined it was a grease fire in the hood above the stove. It was extinguished at 8:53 p.m.

• At 9:19 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 9:28 p.m., officers were called to a possible theft on Quachita Trail. A caller reported a Toyota Avalon that is unable to lock had been broken into. The caller advised nothing was stolen.

• At 10:54 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a physical altercation with a female. EMS was declined.

• At 11:05 p.m., officers took an assault report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported a female attempted to run over a male juvenile and his friend.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription