The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:02 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported hearing “one loud boom” about 10 minutes prior.
• At 6:15 a.m., officers were called to an abuse complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane.
• At 6:17 a.m., officers were called to an abuse complaint on Cherry Lane.
• At 6:19 a.m., officers were called to an abuse complaint on Harmony Landing.
• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a credit card was stolen and several fraudulent charges were placed on her account.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Teachers Retirement on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male stole a flag and was walking up the road “waving the flag and flipping people off.” The caller said they just wanted the flag back.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a male threw a rock through a window.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Stretch Court. A real estate agent reported that she received a call from a person who said that the front door was off the hinges of a property she has listed.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a package was stolen from a mailbox.
• At 4:26 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on an Interstate 64 ramp off Versailles Road.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at East Frankfort Park on Hickory Drive. A caller reported hearing three shots and said he also heard shots the day before.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Myrtle Avenue near Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported hearing three or four shots from what sounded like a pistol.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:16 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 2:28 a.m., officers and city fire were called to a smoke smell on Louisville Road.
• At 3:22 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Ashwood Court. A caller reported seeing white smoke coming from a vacant apartment. The building was evacuated and Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 7:12 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ashwood Court.
• At 8:53 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Rouse Court. A caller reported someone broke in and stole belongings.
• At 9:49 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ashwood Court.
• At 10:42 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on the East-West Connector.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at All Pets Veterinary Clinic on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported more than $100 was stolen from a purse the night before.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on West Second Street.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers took a burglary report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone broke into an office building next to Days Inn and stole “a bunch of things.”
• At 4:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on O’Brien Street.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:03 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Stewart Home & School on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported someone drove through the property and tore up the yard.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at East Frankfort Park on Hickory Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots.
• At 7:42 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Bittersweet Lane. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a rifle.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Ashwood Court. A caller reported a group of at least 10 people were fighting between two building complexes.
• At 9:49 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Shadrick Ferry Road. A caller reported a barn was on fire. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn pile.
• At 9:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane near U.S. 127 South.
Sunday
• At 7:51 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:51 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported that tires on a vehicle had been cut.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported that tires on a vehicle had been cut.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a firearm was missing from a vehicle.
• At 4:08 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Big Eddy Road.
• At 4:17 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a shot fired complaint on Dewey Court. A caller reported hearing one shot at 4:28 p.m.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported clothes and shoes were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 7:49 p.m., county fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Woodstock Street. A caller reported a candle was on fire and a neighbor used a fire extinguisher to put it out.
• At 9:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Switzer Road. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle at Capital Bowl. The caller said her wallet with her debit and social security cards was stolen and her account was “wiped clean.”
• At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported hearing three or four shots from what sounded like a handgun.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.