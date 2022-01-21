blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:02 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell at Stewart Home and School on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported white smoke was coming out of a storage area in a residence building. Residents and staff were evacuated. Firefighters determined a belt on a compressor was burnt up and maintenance was notified.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Powhatan Trail.

• At 9:08 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported someone tried to break into a residence overnight. The caller advised tracks were found along the side of the house and a ladder was knocked over.

• At 10:14 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported several items had been stolen since November.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Browns Ferry Road. A caller reported someone stole downed telephone lines overnight.

• At 4:03 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on East Fourth Street. A caller reported the ground in front of a building was smoldering and there was light gray smoke. Firefighters determined a discarded cigarette butt was tossed into the mulch.

• At 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive near U.S. 127 South.

