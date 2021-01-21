blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 5:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Strathmore Drive. The caller said a vehicle had been broken into and the entire glove box and an iPhone were stolen.

• At 6:43 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cherokee Trail. The caller said his vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.

• At 7:15 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident on Isaac Shelby Circle West. No one was injured.

• At 9:18 a.m., officers took a theft report on Winding Way Drive. The caller said a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Willow Street.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive. The caller said a vehicle was broken into overnight and tennis shoes were stolen.

• At 11:54 a.m., a drug offense was reported at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:13 p.m., county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Covered Bridge Lane. The caller said a bulldozer was on fire.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court. The caller said that checkbooks were stolen.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. No one was injured.

• At 6:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Glenns Creek Road. The caller said his son stole his 9mm handgun.

• At 7:07 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Weber Court. The caller said she smelled gas.

• At 7:11 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident on Carson Place. No one was injured.

• At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. No one was injured.

• At 8:28 p.m., officers took a stolen vehicle report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:40 p.m., officers and deputies took a stolen vehicle report on Cardwell Lane.

