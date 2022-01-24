The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Democrat Drive.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkelwood Drive.
• At 12:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:04 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Hart’s Mobile Home Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported that it seemed as though someone broke into her house. The caller advised a gold necklace was stolen.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rosewood Lane. A caller reported he paid $400 for a dog and never received the dog.
• At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 3:50 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported the window of a Hyundai Sonata was busted out and his wife’s bag was stolen.
• At 8:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Rosewood Lane.
• At 9:15 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Easy Street. A caller reported an electrical outlet caught on fire. The caller advised he hit the breaker and evacuated the house.
• At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a fight at American Legion Post 7 on Versailles Road. An officer determined there was not a fight.
Saturday
• At 4 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing four or five shots coming from a Chevy Cruz.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a female foster child ran off at 1 a.m.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Northwood Road. A caller reported a truck was broken into and advised that it appeared nothing was stolen.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:48 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS took an assault report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a female was assaulted and complaining of shoulder pain.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schofield Lane near Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. A female complained of chest pain and a male complained of head pain. One person was transported to the hospital.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at Longhorn Steakhouse on West Ridge Drive. A caller reported a male customer walked out without paying.
• At 1:49 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Owenton Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a GMC SUV and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was bleeding from the right side of his body and right leg.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hiawatha Trail. A caller reported he allowed a female to borrow his phone for a week and she wouldn’t give it back.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported she lost her purse containing her ID and more than $200.
• At 7:25 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Virginia Avenue.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cherry Lane. A caller reported an iPhone and Columbia jacket were stolen on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 9 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hudson Hollow Road.
• At 9:21 p.m., officers were notified that a missing person on Harrodswood Road returned home.
Sunday
• At 3:30 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Elizabeth Street.
• At 6:20 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Steele Street. A caller reported a house fire had heavy smoke and flames showing. Columbia Gas and Frankfort Plant Board were notified. Firefighters noted that most of the interior fire was knocked down by 6:43 a.m.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jackson Drive.
• At 10:36 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Brentlawn Drive.
• At 11:37 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steele Street.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and was “irate.”
• At 3:15 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported her boyfriend was breaking in to the residence, but wouldn’t provide the house number and did not answer dispatch’s attempts to call back.
• At 3:48 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported her father was deceased.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing one shot possibly from a rifle.
• At 6:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Swallowfield Road. A caller reported a male had been missing for two hours and was possibly with his girlfriend. He was located at 11:09 p.m.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was walking in the parking lot and going toward Steak ’N Shake.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Kentucky Avenue.
