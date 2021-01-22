blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street and Meredith Avenue for an accident involving a motorcycle on fire.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a theft of money from Dollar Tree.

• At 1:14 p.m., deputies took a report concerning an assault. An address was not listed.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft from an outside building.

• At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to ALDI, U.S. 127, concerning an assault in the parking lot.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a report concerning a burglary. An address was not listed.

• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street concerning a stolen tool box and an attempted theft of lumber from another person.

• At 10:05 p.m., officers were called to Greenup Avenue concerning a theft of items from a porch.

• At 10:53 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke in to a business. The person said he was homeless, saw a window open and went inside for a minute, but set off the alarm. He said he did not take anything but wanted to do the right thing and call the police.

