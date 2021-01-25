The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:08 a.m., officers took a report concerning a burglary.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies were called to Switzer Road concerning a fraud complaint.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen or lost passport.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to Hillcrest Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and took a wallet containing cash and debit cards.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of shoes during the night.
Saturday
• At 1:53 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the YMCA parking garage, West Clinton Street.
• At 1:59 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning shots fired.
• At 2:34 a.m., officers were called to Bellepoint Avenue concerning shots fired.
• At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, for a report of shots fired. The caller saw people involved in an altercation.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue concerning a theft of packages.
• At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to Storage Units of America, Schenkel Lane, after someone broke into the caller’s unit.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Locust Avenue concerning a fraud complaint involving the caller’s credit card.
• At 3:24 p.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road after someone stole two all-terrain vehicles.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive regarding shots fired.
• At 4:38 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail regarding shots fired.
• At 11:04 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, after someone stole the caller’s keys and removed the door knob.
Sunday
• At 12:44 a.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, after the caller said there was a person with a handgun coming up the stairs to harm him. He said he believed they stole the door knob and lock previously.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault at Dollar Tree. It was a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers filed a report about the incident.
• At 9:43 p.m., deputies were called to Westover Road concerning a burglary.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue after someone tried to break into the caller’s house.
• At 11:47 p.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail regarding shots fired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.