blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 9:08 a.m., officers took a report concerning a burglary.

• At 11:01 a.m., deputies were called to Switzer Road concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen or lost passport.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to Hillcrest Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and took a wallet containing cash and debit cards.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of shoes during the night.

Saturday

• At 1:53 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the YMCA parking garage, West Clinton Street. 

• At 1:59 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning shots fired.

• At 2:34 a.m., officers were called to Bellepoint Avenue concerning shots fired.

• At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, for a report of shots fired. The caller saw people involved in an altercation.

• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue concerning a theft of packages.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to Storage Units of America, Schenkel Lane, after someone broke into the caller’s unit.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Locust Avenue concerning a fraud complaint involving the caller’s credit card.

• At 3:24 p.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road after someone stole two all-terrain vehicles.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive regarding shots fired.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail regarding shots fired.

• At 11:04 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, after someone stole the caller’s keys and removed the door knob.

Sunday

• At 12:44 a.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, after the caller said there was a person with a handgun coming up the stairs to harm him. He said he believed they stole the door knob and lock previously.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault at Dollar Tree. It was a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers filed a report about the incident.

• At 9:43 p.m., deputies were called to Westover Road concerning a burglary.

• At 10:59 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue after someone tried to break into the caller’s house.

• At 11:47 p.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail regarding shots fired. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription