blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 5:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported a possible scam.

• At 8:24 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Schofield Lane. A caller reported someone tried to get into a residence around 4 a.m. The caller also advised they found a temporary Toyota work badge at the end of the driveway.

• At 9:22 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a burglary occurred on Jan. 5 or 6 while the caller was in jail.

• At 11:24 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:34 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Georgetown Road. A caller reported the fire alarm was going off and it smelled as though something was burning. The caller advised everyone had evacuated the building and no smoke or flames were visible.

• At 4:37 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported that people working on a house “crashed a pipe” and the stove was flickering. The caller advised Southern States is the gas company and stated their eyes were burning and smell was strong.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 5:21 p.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue on Switzer Road. A caller reported a 43-year-old male had his foot pinned under a trailer.

• At 6:25 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Old Owenton Road. A caller reported an illegal burn. It was extinguished at 6:38 p.m.

• At 7:05 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a Mercedes hit a male and another vehicle struck a deer. The male was bleeding from his head and complained of rib pain.

• At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment through a window while she was asleep, stole her gun and ammunition and left. He was arrested at 9:37 p.m.

• At 11:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at JCPenney on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male stole the caller’s money and paid for a room at Holiday Inn Express.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription