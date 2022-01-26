The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:49 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Millsboro Drive.
• At 8:42 a.m., city firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Ensign Drive. A caller reported a furnace was on fire and smoke had filled a trailer. Firefighters advised the furnace had overheated and no fire conditions were noted.
• At 10:42 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Laralan Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between an SUV and car. No one was trapped in the vehicles and no known injuries were reported. Part of Versailles Road was shut down in order to clear the vehicles from the roadway.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported they gave money to someone for an apartment and that person did not own the apartment.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported someone took money from a contract balance.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and was being “aggressive.”
• At 4:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a license plate was stolen.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at BP Silverlake on Sea Hero Road. A caller reported a female was depositing fraudulent checks into an account.
• At 5:05 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male was bleeding from the mouth.
• At 10:14 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schofield Lane.
