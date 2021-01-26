The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of jewelry.
• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Woodgate Road for a report of shots fired.
• At 2:01 a.m., firefighters were called to Meagher Avenue concerning a barrel on fire.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft of multiple items.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Square concerning a stolen phone.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Thornhill Bypass involving a military vehicle and a sedan.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning a lost firearm.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a burglary.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from a week ago.
• At 6 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a burglary. The caller believes the person entered through the attic.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree, Versailles Road, after someone took a bag from the caller’s unlocked vehicle.
