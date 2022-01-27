blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:25 a.m., county firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on North Scruggs Lane. A caller reported a dumpster was on fire and smoke and flames were visible. Firefighters advised it was a controlled burn brush fire.

• At 8:16 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:20 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to an electrocution at Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported a 50-year-old male was doing work in the area when the incident occurred.

• At 11 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Planet Fitness on Allen Way. A caller reported a backpack was stolen from a locker.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 1:21 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Country Lane.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 1:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Phillips Street. A caller reported a water heater, washer, dryer and copper wiring were stolen from a vacant residence. The caller advised an ex-tenant may have taken the items.

• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.

• At 4:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Country Lane.

• At 9:20 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a trailer was fully engulfed. One person had burns to his hand and head. Kentucky Utilities was notified.

