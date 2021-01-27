blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 2:30 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on eastbound Interstate 64. the eastbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes. 

• At 11:49 a.m., deputies were called to Wickliffe Drive concerning the theft of a fur coat.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue after someone tried to break into a residence.

• At 11:34 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a missing man. He was later located at work.

