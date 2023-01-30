The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:12 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allnutt Drive.
• At 8:35 a.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on O’Brien Street.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a person in a Ford Escape pointed a gun at them.
• At 10:07 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Old Frankfort Pike.
• At 11:06 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers took an assault report at Aspen Dental on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a male patient assaulted a staff member.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Reilly Road near Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Loadz 4 You on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male pulled a gun on her but didn’t make any threats.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Bevins Animal Medical Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported a five-vehicle accident.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Jackson Drive. A caller reported a male “pulled a gun on some people that pulled up to his house” and went back inside.
• At 6:38 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Landings Drive. A caller reported his apartment was “ransacked” and said a large jar of money and a filet knife were stolen.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Patton Lane. A caller reported her bike was stolen and a neighbor had video footage of the theft.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Hardcore Liquor on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone paid with a fake $100 bill.
• At 11:53 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.
Saturday
• At 12:51 a.m., officers took an assault report on Woodhill Lane.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ashwood Court.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified that a 50-year-old female was deceased on Wildwood Place.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller reported fake money was passed in the store.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Limestone Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Third Street.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female ran away.
• At 7:11 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Pea Ridge Road. A caller reported two sheds were on fire.
• At 7:22 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a trailer was stolen.
• At 8:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road.
• At 8:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on West Broadway near Ann Street.
• At 9:01 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
Sunday
• At 1:24 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:49 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 2:09 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 9:11 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified that an 83-year-old female was deceased on Seneca Trail.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Wildwood Place. A caller reported a male “put a gun to his daughter’s head the night before and pointed a gun at him today.”
• At 3:18 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue.
• At 3:38 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Landings Drive. A caller reported a male cut his finger off.
• At 4:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Cardwell Lane.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive near Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:18 p.m., city fire and EMS were notified that a female was in labor at Sober Living on East Third Street.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a vehicle fire on Lyons Drive.
• At 8:11 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
