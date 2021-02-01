blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday

• At 8:28 a.m., officers took a report at the police department about a sexual abuse complaint.

• At 9:34 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 near Wendy’s involving two vehicles.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Noel Avenue concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 4:50 p.m., officers took a report at the police department regarding a theft of identity.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway and St. Clair streets regarding shots fired.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.

• 7:42 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road. A vehicle was in a ditch.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, concerning a missing person.

• At 8:07 p.m., officers were called to Brick Alley, St. Clair Street, for a fight in progress. 

Thursday

• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Triplett Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and took a passport, credit cards and change.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Hardy Street regarding a missing person. 

• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane after a person stole a tub of ice cream.

• At 6:29 p.m., deputies were called to Donalynn Drive after someone broke a car window and stole a tire.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to Pinnacle Court for a possible fire. Steam was coming from a dryer vent below a deck.

Friday

• At 12:04 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Corral Way regarding shots fired.

• At 12:26 a.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, regarding shots fired.

• At 6:29 a.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight Tools, U.S. 127, after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers were called to the Franklin County Courthouse concerning a stolen Social Security card.

• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to Seminole Trail concerning a theft.

• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to Sickle Court after someone used the caller’s Social Security information to obtain unemployment benefits.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to Hardee’s, U.S. 127, after a customer paid with a counterfeit $20 bill.

• At 2:24 p.m., deputies were called to Stoneleigh Drive for an identity theft complaint.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court after someone broke into a residence and stole items.

Saturday

• At 1:23 a.m., deputies were called to Jones Lane concerning a person trying to break into a residence.

• At 10:33 a.m., officers were called to Hampton Inn, U.S. 127, concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 11:58 a.m., deputies were called to Holly Hill Drive concerning a theft from a residence.

• At 1:29 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault. The caller said he was punched by two people.

• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning stolen laundry.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers were called to Quintin Court Apartments, Schenkel Lane, regarding shots fired.

• At 8:36 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, for a fight in progress.

• At 9:33 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Owenton Road.

Sunday

• At 11:54 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Gregory Woods Road involving one vehicle.

• At 2:54 p.m., deputies were called to Colston Lane concerning a fraudulent unemployment application.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue for a possible burglary. 

• At 9:42 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue for a possible burglary.

• At 10:10 p.m., firefighters were called to Murray Street regarding a scorched electrical outlet.

