The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:22 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported three people attempted to open the back door.

• At 2:21 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner responded to a structure fire on Bradley Street. A caller reported the neighbor’s house was fully engulfed in flames and that they hadn’t seen anyone leave the residence. The caller said his wife knocked on the door but no one answered and that an elderly disabled man was trapped inside. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 2:29 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Jeff Court.

• At 3:33 a.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Commercial Drive. A caller reported seeing a “strobe light type thing” going off for a while. The caller also advised there was white smoke. Firefighters reported there were no visible flames.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Centennial Avenue.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Comanche Trail. A caller reported his house was “shot up” and he had a bullet to show police.

• At 12:32 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Chamberlin Avenue. A caller reported someone damaged a rental vehicle.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:46 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from a house on top of a hill. A deputy reported no one was inside the residence and that the house was fully engulfed. 

• At 4:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a theft occurred on Jan. 20.

• At 4:51 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bradley Street.

• At 5:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sulphur Lick Road.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on American Way. A caller reported a male tried to kick in the back door.

