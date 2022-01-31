blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 1:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:34 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:42 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:53 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodlake Road.

• At 8:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 10:33 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hudson Street.

• At 11:48 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male “came in, stole some items and then ran out.” The caller advised the male was “already gone.”

• At 12:41 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:56 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near an Interstate 64 on ramp.

• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 5:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 6:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Elkhorn Drive.

• At 6:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jones Lane.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:35 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Aztec Trail.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.

• At 6:55 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident. The caller advised the vehicle was flipped over in the creek.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.

• At 8:12 p.m., deputies and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road near Ninevah Road.

• At 9:04 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Harp Pike. A caller reported a fireplace was on fire and there was a lot of smoke inside.

• At 10:26 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A firefighter reported it was the same vehicle as earlier.

Saturday

• At 8:56 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers took a robbery report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a male “ran up and grabbed money out of her hands” while she was at CVS. The caller advised the male went into a room at University Lodge.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported three males and one female were fighting in the parking lot. The parties were separated at 8:07 p.m.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Fifth Avenue.

• At 10:29 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. Firefighters advised it was a small campfire.

Sunday

• At 12:18 a.m., officer and deputies were called to an assault at Parlay’s on Versailles Road. A male caller reported a female punched him in the face and was staring at him.

• At 1:05 a.m., officers were called to a theft behind Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. One male was detained.

• At 6:15 a.m., officers took a theft report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.

• At 7:20 a.m., county firefighters were called to a fire at Meritor on Stedmantown Lane. A caller reported a dumpster was on fire.

• At 7:26 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Tupelo Trail.

• At 8:50 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on John Davis Drive.

• At 9:27 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Woodgate Road.

• At 10:44 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported an iPhone 13 Pro Max was stolen.

• At 11:24 a.m., officers and EMS were called to an assault on Willow Street. A caller reported a male hit him in the face “because of stuff he posted on Facebook.” The caller advised he could not see out of his left eye.

• At 12:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported people were working in her residence and jewelry was missing.

• At 4:29 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a truck was on fire. A 34-year-old female had burns to her legs and a male had burns on his face. The fire department reported the fire was under control at 4:59 p.m.

• At 5:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 7:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Meagher Avenue. A caller reported a vehicle had flipped over and two people were trapped inside.

• At 11:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an intoxicated person on Ringo Avenue.

