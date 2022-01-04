blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 8:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Equestrian Way. A caller reported a bike was stolen from a garage the day before.

• At 11:59 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported a truck had been shot twice. The caller advised two places on a window of the vehicle were cracked.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two people were detained in the loss prevention office for shoplifting.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 2:50 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Clayton Drive. A caller reported someone tried to break into a residence the night before.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Tupelo Trail.

• At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.

• At 5:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harvieland Road. A caller reported his house keys were missing.

• At 6:06 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harvieland Road. A caller reported keys were stolen from a vehicle.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers took an assault report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported being assaulted by “his baby mama’s best friend.”

