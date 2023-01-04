The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 5:57 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road/Blue Spruce Drive.
• At 6:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Limestone Drive.
• At 6:44 a.m., EMS county fire, deputies and city fire responded to a rescue call on Avenstoke Road. A vehicle was stuck on tracks and in water, and the creek was flooded. Three people were in the vehicle and got out by breaking a window.
• At 6:45 a.m., officers were notified of vandalism on Centennial Avenue.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers responded to a call about vandalism on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:50 a.m., deputies were notified of vandalism on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:27 a.m., EMS, county fire, deputies and city fire responded to a rescue on Owenton Road. A caller reported a vehicle was off the road and in flood water in the area of Swallowfield Road. It was unknown if anyone was inside the vehicle.
• At 8:41 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a vandalism call on Steadmantown Lane.
• 9:13 a.m., deputies and county fire received a rescue call on Flat Creek Road. A caller said they had seen a car in high water about seven or eight minutes earlier and could no longer see the car.
• At 9:39 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:12 a.m., a non-injury motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:20 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Evergreen Road. A caller said a man was looking around a house and the homeowners were at work.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism call on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:39 a.m., EMS, city fire and officers were called to a vehicle fire on the East-West Connector.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:27 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• 1:09 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Ridgeview Drive. The caller said they heard at least four shots, and it sounded like they came from the front of the building.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers were notified of vandalism on Schenkel Lane.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Compton Drive.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 9 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Frankfort Public Safety Building on West Second Street.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Wallace Avenue. The caller heard one shot in the alley behind her house and said it sounded like a shotgun.
• At 11:03 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
