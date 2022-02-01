blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:28 a.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported a door was propped open and there were scrapes on it.

• At 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.

• At 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:28 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Frankfort High School on Shelby Street. A caller reported a natural gas smell outside the building and said the building does not use natural gas. Firefighters advised there was a faulty boiler and exterior valve. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers, deputies and city fire responded to a bomb threat at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road. A caller from FCHS received a threat that a bomb would go off in 30 minutes. Bomb dogs were requested and Lexington Metro Police sent three K9s. The building was searched and nothing was found. The building was cleared at 4:30 p.m.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle. EMS was declined.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers, deputies and city firefighters responded to a bomb threat at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. The school was cleared at 3:07 p.m.

• At 3:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Versailles Road. A caller reported a 65-year-old male fell through the floor of an excavator and was conscious and breathing. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 4:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 5:46 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Entrada Drive. A caller reported a residence was broken into and the front door had been kicked in.

• At 6:05 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a 2014 Dodge Charger was vandalized the day before.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 9 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Cline Street. A caller reported seeing smoke from the top of an abandoned house.

