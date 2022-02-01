The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:28 a.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported a door was propped open and there were scrapes on it.
• At 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:28 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Frankfort High School on Shelby Street. A caller reported a natural gas smell outside the building and said the building does not use natural gas. Firefighters advised there was a faulty boiler and exterior valve. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers, deputies and city fire responded to a bomb threat at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road. A caller from FCHS received a threat that a bomb would go off in 30 minutes. Bomb dogs were requested and Lexington Metro Police sent three K9s. The building was searched and nothing was found. The building was cleared at 4:30 p.m.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle. EMS was declined.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers, deputies and city firefighters responded to a bomb threat at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. The school was cleared at 3:07 p.m.
• At 3:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Versailles Road. A caller reported a 65-year-old male fell through the floor of an excavator and was conscious and breathing. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Entrada Drive. A caller reported a residence was broken into and the front door had been kicked in.
• At 6:05 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a 2014 Dodge Charger was vandalized the day before.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 9 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Cline Street. A caller reported seeing smoke from the top of an abandoned house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.