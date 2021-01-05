blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 3:33 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on KY 151 after a vehicle struck a tree. The patient had a possible broken arm.

• At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to Cunningham Electric, Laralan Avenue, after someone broke into a van.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a person stealing packages and beating on doors during the night.

• At 12:34 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, concerning a person stealing shopping carts. The manager said several were tied to the top of a vehicle. The property was returned.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a person in Virginia trying to file an unemployment claim using the caller’s information.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 South involving three vehicles. One female patient had an injury from the air bag deployment.

• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, Leonardwood Drive, after a woman stole two pairs of shoes and left in a black car.

