The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 3:33 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on KY 151 after a vehicle struck a tree. The patient had a possible broken arm.
• At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to Cunningham Electric, Laralan Avenue, after someone broke into a van.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a person stealing packages and beating on doors during the night.
• At 12:34 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, concerning a person stealing shopping carts. The manager said several were tied to the top of a vehicle. The property was returned.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a person in Virginia trying to file an unemployment claim using the caller’s information.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 South involving three vehicles. One female patient had an injury from the air bag deployment.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, Leonardwood Drive, after a woman stole two pairs of shoes and left in a black car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.