The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 3:23 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported an SUV struck a concrete barrier and flipped onto the right shoulder. One male was transported to Franklin County Regional Jail.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Dewey Court. A caller reported neighborhood kids were in her basement. The caller advised it has been an ongoing issue.

• At 10:15 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female “ran out with bags of cosmetics” and got into a gray Nissan Altima.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported two thefts totaling $1,760.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone broke into an apartment and stole several items including a firearm.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers, deputies, a constable, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported two vehicles went off the road near the 48-mile marker. One person was trapped, complained of a chest injury and was bleeding from the nose. The interstate was shut down for roughly 20 minutes.

• At 5:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Montclair Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into at A1 Transmission Services. The caller advised stereo equipment was stolen and the back passenger side window was broken out.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 6:30 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:05 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Vandalay Drive.

