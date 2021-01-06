blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 9:30 a.m., officers took a report at the police station concerning a stolen chihuahua.

• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning a theft of property from a vendor’s truck.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Holmes Street. Two people were transported to the hospital.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, after a known person took the caller’s debit card and threatened to empty the account.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to Independence Bank, Versailles Road, for a fraud complaint after a person tried to cash a $2,000 check.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehab, Old Soldiers Lane, concerning a theft of money from a resident.

• At 5:34 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault.

• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to West State Street concerning a theft of televisions and other items.

• At 9:41 p.m., officers were called to Days Inn, U.S. 127, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:11 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a rape which occurred in December.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription