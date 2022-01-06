blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:44 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Harvieland Road. A caller reported his back door was damaged and claimed a male had done it. Deputies determined the caller was intoxicated.

• At 3:48 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Valley View Drive. A caller reported hearing noises in the basement and said someone may be in the house. The caller’s roommate advised there was no noise or anyone in the house.

• At 4:39 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of an FPD officer-involved shooting in Mayfield.

• At 7:18 a.m., officers took an assault report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a male was slapped in the face.

• At 7:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.

• At 7:26 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Democrat Drive. A caller reported tools were stolen from a construction site overnight.

• At 8:06 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Patriotic Plumbing on Democrat Drive. A caller reported a drop box was broken into.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive near Versailles Road. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a Chevy truck, a Nissan Kicks and a minivan. Lyons Drive was briefly shut down while first responders cleared the scene.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone tried to come through a living room window while the caller was in the bathroom.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female shoplifter. Officers advised the female stole two packs of chicken and beer.

• At 2:34 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Timothy Drive.

• At 3:09 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Thistlewood Avenue near Brookhaven Drive. A caller reported brush was on fire and a small section was smoldering.

• At 4:25 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported an accident involving a white Kia and advised the front end of the vehicle was smashed. It was determined the accident occurred the night before and EMS was canceled.

• At 4:47 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a rescue at Emily Apartments on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported two people were stuck in an elevator and maintenance didn’t have a key. The occupants were out of the elevator 19 minutes later.

• At 5:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ashmore Drive. A caller reported he couldn’t find his firearm and that it was last seen in September.

• At 7:18 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported her brother took her juvenile daughter. Officers returned the juvenile to her mother.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported her 21-year-old daughter has been missing for a week.

