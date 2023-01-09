The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:58 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 6:24 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Quachita Trail. A caller reported someone broke into his garage.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a sexual offense complaint.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:02 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Peach Mini Storage LLC on Hahn Drive.
• At 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at Pizza Hut on East Main Street. A caller reported a cellphone had been stolen.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
Saturday
• At 12:57 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Chenault Road.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 11:11 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Roscoe Court. A caller reported a male “grabbed and assaulted” him.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers took an assault report on Wright Street. A caller reported a male “broke his arm and tried to stab” him. EMS was refused.
• At 3:52 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Rocky Branch Road. A caller reported a back door was kicked in, windows were broke and there was blood on the curtains. The caller told dispatch the “house is destroyed.”
• At 4:06 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported kids were “breaking things” in a vacant house behind Dollar General.
• At 5:07 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hudson Hollow Road.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 6:01 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 8:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at China Buffet on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female left without paying her bill.
• At 11:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male hadn’t been seen since Friday morning.
Sunday
• At 1:17 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported all four tires of a Ford F150 had been slashed and the paint was scratched.
• At 2:03 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Hanly Lane.
• At 8:56 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 12:06 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 1:49 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Tracy Lane. A caller reported a fence had been damaged.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:51 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported a bicycle was stolen.
• At 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 9:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male and female stole merchandise and left in a black, older model Mercedes.
• At 9:49 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
