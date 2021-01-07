The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 2:03 a.m., officers were called to Stivers Apartments, Owenton Avenue, concerning a person who opened a window but did not enter an apartment.
• At 9:44 a.m., deputies were called to Switzer Road concerning a theft of equipment.
• At 10:49 a.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road concerning a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, East Second Street, after someone attempted to break into the building.
• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to American Way concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 4:51 p.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48 involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. The passenger vehicle stopped on the shoulder and the truck stopped a couple miles away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.