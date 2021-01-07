blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 2:03 a.m., officers were called to Stivers Apartments, Owenton Avenue, concerning a person who opened a window but did not enter an apartment.

• At 9:44 a.m., deputies were called to Switzer Road concerning a theft of equipment.

• At 10:49 a.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road concerning a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, East Second Street, after someone attempted to break into the building.

• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to American Way concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 4:51 p.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48 involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. The passenger vehicle stopped on the shoulder and the truck stopped a couple miles away. 

