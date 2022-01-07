The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:14 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported two people were fighting.
• At 12:59 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Chinook Trail. A caller reported two people were fighting verbally, but said it was possibly going to get physical.
• At 1:08 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Family Physicians on Leawood Drive.
• At 3:57 a.m, deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Buckner Drive.
• At 7:40 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Harvieland Road. A caller reported two males were trying to get into his residence and tore his screen door. The caller advised the males “were trying to get his stuff.”
• At 8:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male stole a television.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 10:15 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 10:50 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:06 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue near East Main Street.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 11:23 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Versailles Road.
• At 11:31 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:36 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on an Interstate 64 East off-ramp.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Water Tower Place.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 1:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:47 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East on-ramp.
• At 2:16 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Spruce Drive.
• At 2:23 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bates Road.
• At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane near Galbraith Road.
• At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:41 p.m., deputies and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 2:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Avenstoke Road.
• At 2:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 2:56 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:49 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 4:15 p.m., city firefighters, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Cypress Drive. A caller reported an 84-year-old male was deceased.
• At 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Tupelo Trail.
• At 6:13 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Harvieland Road. A caller reported someone went through his residence while has was gone and that there was methamphetamine in his carpet.
• At 7:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:07 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Frankfort Pike.
