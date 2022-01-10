blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:30 a.m., deputies took a theft report on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a trail camera was stolen.

• At 9:06 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:13 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Lyons Drive.

• At 10:21 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Capital Avenue. A caller reported property was broken into and was uncertain if anything was stolen.

• At 11:25 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Leestown Road. A caller reported a barn fire. The fire was inside a wall and extinguished at 11:53 a.m.

• At 11:42 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

• At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Elm Street.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported a 2021 Tahoe was broken into several days before and several items were taken.

• At 2:23 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 2:37 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a juvenile male had been missing for 40 minutes. He was located and returned home at 2:53 p.m.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported the tires on a gray Chrysler had been cut.

• At 3:51 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.

• At 4:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Goebel Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a Chromebook was stolen.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 on-ramp near KY 151.

• At 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:19 p.m., city and county fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Old Peaks Mill Road.

• At 6:35 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Bates Road. A caller reported a barn was possibly on fire. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn.

Saturday

• At 4:13 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Redeemed Christian Church of God on East Main Street. A caller reported glass was broken out of a window.

• At 10:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.

• At 10:29 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Henry Street. A caller reported a male stole suboxone. The caller later advised the medicine was returned.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers took a theft report at Memorial Baptist Church on Holmes Street. A caller reported his wife’s Express Card was stolen.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Colonial Trace. A caller reported a female foster child left the home.

• At 3:07 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Peddlers Mall on Versailles Road. A caller reported the theft occurred on Monday evening.

• At 6:39 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Taco Bell on Versailles Road. A caller reported he was given the wrong food and an employee refused to give him a receipt. The caller was informed that it was a civil matter.

• At 9:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen.

• At 10:17 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a male “broke down her door, threw her down the steps and stole her kids’ PlayStation and money.”

Sunday

• At 3:29 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 4:12 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Hickman Hill Road. A caller reported hearing four shots.

• At 1:08 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.

• At 3:04 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a house was on fire and that no one was inside. The road was shut down and Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 5:47 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers took an assault report on Lyons Drive. A caller reported he was assaulted on Holmes Street earlier.

• At 9:10 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Morning Pointe on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:18 p.m., deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:22 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

