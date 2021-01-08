The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to Logan Street after someone tried to break into a residence.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers and deputies were called to the Handy Market, Holmes Street, concerning a stolen trailer from Shelby County.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village, Prince Hall Village Drive, concerning a stolen television.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery concerning a burglary on Dec. 25.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive concerning a theft of tools and air conditioning units.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive concerning an assault.
• At 8:19 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Grandview Drive. The building was evacuated.
• At 11:25 p.m., officers were called to Phillips Street after a person pulled a pistol on the caller.
• At 11:39 p.m., deputies were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery concerning a burglary. The back door of the mansion was open and a person was spotted on security cameras.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.