The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to Logan Street after someone tried to break into a residence.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers and deputies were called to the Handy Market, Holmes Street, concerning a stolen trailer from Shelby County.

• At 12:08 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village, Prince Hall Village Drive, concerning a stolen television.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery concerning a burglary on Dec. 25.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive concerning a theft of tools and air conditioning units.

• At 7:08 p.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive concerning an assault. 

• At 8:19 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Grandview Drive. The building was evacuated.

• At 11:25 p.m., officers were called to Phillips Street after a person pulled a pistol on the caller.

• At 11:39 p.m., deputies were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery concerning a burglary. The back door of the mansion was open and a person was spotted on security cameras.

