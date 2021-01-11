The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:03 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 east after a vehicle entered the tree line near exit 38 and overturned.
• At 12:04 a.m., firefighters were called to Grandview Drive for a possible fire. Nothing was found.
• At 12:06 a.m., firefighters and deputies responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 near Green Wilson Road after a vehicle went off the road.
• At 1:46 a.m., firefighters were called to Grandview Drive for a fire investigation. Nothing was found.
• At 5:41 a.m., firefighters and deputies responded to a structure fire on KY 151 for a fire near the landfill.
• At 9:26 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Ivy Avenue concerning a theft of packages.
• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of $21.12 in merchandise.
• At 3:19 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft of packages.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 between two vehicles. One patient was complaining of chest pain.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Tire Discounters, Versailles Road, after a person left without paying their bill.
• At 7:51 p.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail concerning a theft of cash.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to Hillcrest Avenue after someone used the caller’s debit card without permission.
• At 10:50 p.m., officers were called to Brick Alley, St. Clair Street, for a fight in progress.
Saturday
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue for a burglary. The caller said the suspect had been evicted and broke in anyway.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Austin Park Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, after a person was stabbed.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to Bellwood Court for a shots fired complaint.
• At 7:25 p.m., deputies were called to Isaac Shelby Circle after someone purchased two cell phones and a tablet computer using the caller’s name.
• At 8 p.m., deputies were called to Deerwood Drive for a shots fired complaint.
• At 11:52 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Rose’s Pub, Elkhorn Court, concerning a fight in the parking lot involving multiple people.
Sunday
• At 3:01 a.m., officers were called to Willow Street after someone posted “sexual photos” of the caller’s juvenile daughter online.
• At 6:51 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue after someone broke into an apartment and stole a television.
• At 10:01 a.m., officers were called to KOI Auto Parts, East Main Street, concerning a person walking down the street carrying a gun.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge, East Main Street, after a person pulled a gun on the caller.
• At 1:18 p.m., deputies were called to Village Drive concerning a lost or stolen wallet.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after someone broke into a residence.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Commodore Drive for a fight in progress.
