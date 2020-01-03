The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- Shots fired were reported on Dogwood Street at 12:14 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Grant Street at 1:05 a.m. A pile of burning clothes was found behind a building.
- A burglary was reported on Union Ridge Road at 6:03 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Union Ridge Road at 8:12 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Spring Street at 8:24 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Mills Lane at 8:24 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Royal Parkway at 11:12 a.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 11:55 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Flat Creek Road at 1:08 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 1:12 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Avenue at 1:26 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Steele Street at 1:58 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on River Bend Road at 3:56 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Hollow Creek Drive at 4:03 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:45 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 10:11 p.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Versailles Road at 10:39 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 11:52 p.m.