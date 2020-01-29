blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

  • A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:20 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Landings Drive at 7:28 a.m.
  • A structure fire was reported on Creekview Drive at 9:09 a.m. A caller at Jim Bean Distillery on Georgetown Road reported seeing a house fire. After further investigation, the fire was determined to be a controlled burn.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 9:18 a.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Murrell Street at 9:33 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Louisville Road at 9:44 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on East Fourth Street at 9:44 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on U.S. 127 South at 10:34 a.m. The caller reported stolen checks.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:19 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 11:27 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 12:05 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 2:30 p.m. The caller reported seeing a customer at an unnamed store steal two or three rings.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Ninevah Road at 3:04 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on McDonald Ferry Road at 4:41 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 6:18 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Woodhill Lane at 6:22 p.m. A white male in his 20s with intellectual disabilities was reported missing. The man was found at Big Lots.
  • Vandalism was reported on Centennial Avenue at 7:10 p.m. The caller reported his tires and the screen on his door had been slashed.

