The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- Harassment was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 3:17 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Shelby Street at 3:46 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 9:16 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on South Benson Road at 9:43 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Versailles Road at 10:42 a.m. A father reported that his juvenile daughter was missing. The girl confirmed she was safe at a friend’s house but would not tell her father her location.
- A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:51 p.m.
- A fire service call was reported on Ann Street at 1:13 p.m. A person was stuck in an elevator at First Christian Church.
- Harassment was reported on Shelby Street at 1:22 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Royal Parkway at 1:41 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Holmes Street at 2:47 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Schenkel Lane at 3:23 p.m. The caller's apartment was trashed and a PlayStation was missing.
- A drug offense was reported on East Georgetown Road at 3:26 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Highland Parkway at 4:01 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 6:10 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Whispering Pines Drive at 6:11 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Wright Street at 6:19 p.m. The caller reported stolen medicine.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 6:26 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Capital Avenue at 8:08 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 9:43 p.m. The caller reported that a neighbor stole the caller's dog.
- Fraud was reported on East Main Street at 11:48 p.m.
