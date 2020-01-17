The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Cedar Way at 7:04 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Tracy Lane at 8:13 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Spring Street at 9:11 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Mallard Drive at 9:39 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Spring Street at 10:10 a.m. A father reported having not seen his son since Monday. The juvenile was located at his school.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 11:33 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 12:25 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Swigert Avenue at 12:31 p.m. A juvenile female had been missing for three days.
- Harassment was reported on Morehead Drive at 12:41 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Morehead Drive at 1:27 p.m. The caller reported being thrown to the ground and injured by someone he knows.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 3:37 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bark Branch Road at 3:37 p.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on Ryswick Lane at 4:16 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 4:26 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Coldstream Drive at 5:04 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Tupelo Trail at 5:10 p.m. The caller reported a juvenile son missing.
- A missing person was reported on Spring Street at 7:50 p.m. The caller's son was missing.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 7:59 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 11:50 p.m.