The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 1:12 a.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on the Interstate 64 ramp to Versailles Road at 7:58 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 8:14 a.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on Langford Avenue at 8:40 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Twin Oaks Circle at 9:03 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:39 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 10:54 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 11:58 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Louisville Road at 3:34 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Donalynn Drive at 3:42 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:53 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Henry Street at 4:02 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 5:15 p.m.
- A theft was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:49 p.m.
- A theft was reported at Colonial Trace at 6:04 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:02 p.m. A meter box caught on fire.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 10:33 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.