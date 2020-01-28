blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

  • An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 1:12 a.m.
  • A vehicle fire was reported on the Interstate 64 ramp to Versailles Road at 7:58 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 8:14 a.m.
  • A sexual offense was reported on Langford Avenue at 8:40 a.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Twin Oaks Circle at 9:03 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:39 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 10:54 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 11:58 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Louisville Road at 3:34 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Donalynn Drive at 3:42 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:53 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Henry Street at 4:02 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 5:15 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:49 p.m.
  • A theft was reported at Colonial Trace at 6:04 p.m.
  • A structure fire was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:02 p.m. A meter box caught on fire.
  • A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 10:33 p.m.

