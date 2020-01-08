The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A sexual offense was reported on Landings Drive at 1:41 a.m. The caller reported they had been sexually assaulted.
- A fire service call was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 3:43 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 10:32 a.m. A man that has been missing since Dec. 31 was spotted at Walmart.
- Trespassing was reported on Allnutt Drive at 11:22 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Keeneland Court at 1:59 p.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on Logan Street at 2:03 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Murray Street at 3:25 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 6:20 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 6:24 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 6:24 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Versailles Road at 6:59 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Cedar Road at 7:47 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Sunset Drive at 9:06 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Deepwood Drive at 9:24 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Duckers Road at 9:30 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 11:53 p.m.