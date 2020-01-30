blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • A burglary was reported on Cline Street at 12:32 a.m. The caller arrived home and reported that someone she does not know was in her house. After further investigation, authorities learned the situation was actually a domestic dispute.
  • Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 6:20 a.m.
  • A fire investigation was reported on University Drive at 7:33 a.m. A burning smell was coming from the top floor of McCullin Hall at Kentucky State University. The incident was deemed a false alarm.
  • A fire service call was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 8:01 a.m. The caller reported a pipe burst in their apartment’s bathroom and water was shooting out of the sink and hitting the ceiling.
  • A structure fire was reported on Evergreen Road at 9:27 a.m. Wax that was sitting on top of a gas stove caught fire inside a home. The caller and her three dogs had to evacuate the house.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 9:53 a.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Camp Pleasant Road at 10:02 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Evergreen Road at 10:14 a.m.
  • A ground fire was reported on Hillcrest Avenue at 2:13 p.m. The caller reported seeing smoke and gas cans nearby.
  • Harassment was reported on Duncan Road at 2:15 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on East Georgetown Road at 2:27 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on West Second Street at 3:23 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Briarwood Lane at 5:26 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 5:54 p.m.
  • A gas leak was reported on River Bend Road at 6:31 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Schenkel Lane at 9:17 p.m. Four males were arguing outside Country Hills Apartments.
  • Harassment was reported on Owenton Road at 9:34 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Evergreen Road at 10:05 p.m. The caller reported that a 15-year-old male had snuck out of the house and had been gone for four hours.
  • Harassment was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 10:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription