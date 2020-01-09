The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 12:24 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 at 2:21 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 8:06 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 8:31 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Switzer Road at 8:52 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on East Main Street at 9:09 a.m. The caller reported seeing two males with a rifle near CVS. When police made contact, they learned it was two male subjects walking to the pawn shop to pawn BB guns.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 9:55 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:15 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:27 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:28 a.m. The caller reported someone drilled a hole in their truck’s gas tank.
- Harassment was reported on Champion Drive at 3:51 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:12 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Jett Boulevard at 5:21 p.m.
- A ground fire was reported on Flat Creek Road at 5:59 p.m. The caller reported that the woods were on fire near 4500 Flat Creek Road.