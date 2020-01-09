blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 12:24 a.m. 
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 at 2:21 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 8:06 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 8:31 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Switzer Road at 8:52 a.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on East Main Street at 9:09 a.m. The caller reported seeing two males with a rifle near CVS. When police made contact, they learned it was two male subjects walking to the pawn shop to pawn BB guns.
  • Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 9:55 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:15 a.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:27 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:28 a.m. The caller reported someone drilled a hole in their truck’s gas tank.
  • Harassment was reported on Champion Drive at 3:51 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:32 p.m. The caller reported someone drilled a hole in their truck’s gas tank.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:12 p.m.
  • A gas leak was reported on Jett Boulevard at 5:21 p.m.
  • A ground fire was reported on Flat Creek Road at 5:59 p.m. The caller reported that the woods were on fire near 4500 Flat Creek Road.

