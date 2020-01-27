The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- A burglary was reported on Fallen Court at 1:33 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Woodhill Lane at 5:30 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Doctors Drive at 8:25 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Bald Knob Road at 8:32 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Saratoga Drive at 8:44 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on River Bend Road at 9:13 a.m.
- Littering was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 10:16 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 12:45 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 1:49 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on East Main Street at 2:44 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Holmes Street at 3:14 p.m.
- Gunshots were reported on Union Ridge Road at 6:19 p.m. The caller reported hearing around 100 rounds shot by an automatic rifle. According to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, the report was unfounded.
- A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 7:27 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Meadow View Drive at 9:37 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Ashwood Court at 9:38 p.m.
Saturday
- An animal complaint was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 8:08 a.m. Chickens were reported in the city limits.
- Vandalism was reported on Phillips Street at 11:36 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on North Lime Street at 12:04 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 12:41 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Tracy Lane at 1:05 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 4:06 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Centennial Avenue at 4:19 p.m.
- A carbon monoxide leak was reported on Woodridge Drive at 5:33 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Hudson Hollow Road at 9:13 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Wallace Avenue at 9:50 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on West State Street at 11:39 p.m.
Sunday
- A gunshot was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. The caller heard a gunshot coming from the parking lot of Kroger.
- A drug offense was reported on North Lime Street at 4:10 a.m.
- A gunshot was reported on Elkhorn Drive at 5:02 a.m. The caller reported hearing a “loud pop.”
- A burglary was reported on U.S. 127 at 7:49 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:53 a.m. A parent woke up to discover a 7-year-old daughter missing. The child was located unharmed soon after the call was made to dispatch.
- A burglary was reported on Saratoga Drive at 8:45 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 9:29 a.m.
- A carbon monoxide leak was reported on Prince Hall Village at 2:18 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 3:43 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Hilltop Drive at 4:26 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Fourth Street at 5:08 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Holmes Street at 5:27 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:24 p.m.