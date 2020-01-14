The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 1:11 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Salyers Lane at 5:27 a.m. The caller reported a 17-year-old female was missing.
- Vandalism was reported on West Main Street at 9:20 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Mero Street at 9:21 a.m. The caller reported a 29-year-old female has been missing for two weeks.
- Trespassing was reported on Owenton Avenue at 12:10 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Holt Lane at 1:28 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Centennial Avenue at 2:36 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Bald Knob Road at 3:50 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Owenton Avenue at 4 p.m.
- A theft was reported on U.S. 127 at 6:18 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 7:24 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Carson Lane at 7:56 p.m.
- A burglary was reported at 10:43 p.m.