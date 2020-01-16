blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • A stolen vehicle was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:28 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 4:42 a.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Vicki Way at 8:05 a.m.
  • A missing person on Salyers Lane was reported at 10:23 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 11:19 a.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on Grandview Drive at 1:06 p.m. A man was walking around with a large sword, cussing people and cutting tree limbs. According to the caller, he was threatening to hurt people. The man was arrested.
  • Fraud was reported on Creekstone Court at 1:43 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 3:15 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Collins Street at 4:22 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Shenandoah Drive at 4:28 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Conway Street at 4:49 p.m.
  • A structure fire was reported on Compton Drive at 6:01 p.m. Upon arriving to the apartment complex, firefighters determined the smoke was from a charcoal grill on a back patio.
  • A missing person was reported on Champion Drive at 7:25 p.m. A man reported his wife missing. She went to Lexington earlier in the day and he was worried when she didn’t return home in a timely manner. Soon after he called the police, his wife arrived home safely.
  • An assault was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:41 p.m. Both parties involved refused to file a report.
  • A vehicle fire was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:38 p.m. A vehicle caught on fire in Capital Mobile Home Park.
  • Harassment was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:00 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:29 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 10:46 p.m.
  • Shots fired was reported on Bluegrass Avenue at 11:08 p.m. The caller reported she heard possibly four gunshots.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription