The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- A stolen vehicle was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:28 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 4:42 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Vicki Way at 8:05 a.m.
- A missing person on Salyers Lane was reported at 10:23 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 11:19 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Grandview Drive at 1:06 p.m. A man was walking around with a large sword, cussing people and cutting tree limbs. According to the caller, he was threatening to hurt people. The man was arrested.
- Fraud was reported on Creekstone Court at 1:43 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 3:15 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Collins Street at 4:22 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Shenandoah Drive at 4:28 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Conway Street at 4:49 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Compton Drive at 6:01 p.m. Upon arriving to the apartment complex, firefighters determined the smoke was from a charcoal grill on a back patio.
- A missing person was reported on Champion Drive at 7:25 p.m. A man reported his wife missing. She went to Lexington earlier in the day and he was worried when she didn’t return home in a timely manner. Soon after he called the police, his wife arrived home safely.
- An assault was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:41 p.m. Both parties involved refused to file a report.
- A vehicle fire was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:38 p.m. A vehicle caught on fire in Capital Mobile Home Park.
- Harassment was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:00 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:29 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 10:46 p.m.
- Shots fired was reported on Bluegrass Avenue at 11:08 p.m. The caller reported she heard possibly four gunshots.