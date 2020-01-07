The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A drug offense was reported on Deepwood Drive at 12:42 a.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:03 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Woodgate Road at 9:48 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Logan Street at Todd Street at 1:22 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Murray Street at 5:08 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 6:02 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Owenton Avenue at 6:45 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Laffoon Drive at 7:28 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 7:43 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Louisville Road at 8:05 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Singleton Lane at 8:40 p.m. A mother reported her child did not come home from school, but the child was later located.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:28 p.m.