The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- An assault was reported on Briar Cliff Street at 1:08 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:12 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Chenault Road at 6:54 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Raintree Road at 8:03 a.m.
- Shots were reported on Burlington Lane at 11:30 a.m. A person who works at Kentucky Safe Driver thought she heard a gunshot outside of the building.
- A missing person was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 12:23 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Flat Creek Road at 12:41 p.m. The caller reported someone was burning plastic next door.
- Harassment was reported on Schenkel Lane at 1:03 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Schenkel Lane at 3:02 p.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 3:34 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Arrowhead Court at 4 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Jason Drive at 4:22 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Schenkel Lane at 5:45 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:55 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Ashwood Court at 7:15 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 7:39 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 9:10 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Versailles Road at 10:14 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 10:45 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 11:20 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on St. Johns Road at 11:33 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Louisville Road at 11:33 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Dogwood Street at 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
- A hit-and-run was reported on Prince Hall Village at 9 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Steadmantown Road at 9:21 a.m.
- Shots were reported on Cardwell Lane at 10:24 a.m. The caller heard about six shots and was unsure whether the person was shooting at geese or using fireworks.
- A fire alarm was reported on Hoover Boulevard at 12:34 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:05 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:45 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Schenkel Lane at 2:42 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Watson Court at 7:25 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Owenton Avenue at 9:58 p.m.
Sunday
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Avenue at 12:42 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 3:48 a.m.
- Burglary was reported on Finish Line Way at 7:42 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Clifty Drive at 11:47 a.m.
- A ground fire was reported on Bald Knob Road at 12:34 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 1:40 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 3:18 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Hopi Trail at 4:25 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Lebanon Road at 4:31 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:34 p.m.
- Burglary was reported on Bald Knob Road at 5:25 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:23 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on U.S. 127 at 7:14 p.m. The caller reported someone busted the back side window of the caller's car.
- Harassment was reported on Aspen Avenue 7:16 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on North Lime Street at 7:53 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 10:41 p.m.